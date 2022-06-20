Bibb deputies investigate shooting in west Macon shopping plaza parking lot

No arrests have been made at this time. The shooting is under investigation.

MACON, Ga. — A shooting happened in a shopping plaza parking lot in west Macon as a result of a domestic dispute, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a witness, a man shot out the rear window of a red Toyota Corolla in a shopping plaza parking lot near Columbus Road.

Two women and two children were inside the car at the time. It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time. The shooting is under investigation.