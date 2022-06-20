x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Bibb deputies investigate shooting in west Macon shopping plaza parking lot

No arrests have been made at this time. The shooting is under investigation.

More Videos

MACON, Ga. — A shooting happened in a shopping plaza parking lot in west Macon as a result of a domestic dispute, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 

According to a witness, a man shot out the rear window of a red Toyota Corolla in a shopping plaza parking lot near Columbus Road. 

Two women and two children were inside the car at the time. It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time. The shooting is under investigation. 

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Washington County judge temporarily closes private park where two were killed

Macon-Bibb County looks to limit food mart hours to deter crime at stores

Paid Advertisement