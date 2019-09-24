MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office wants to have a bird's-eye view of what is going on in Macon's streets using 10 new cameras after another camera on Houston Avenue helped them arrested more than 20 people in three months.

Sheriff David Davis says they'd like to put a camera near the intersection of Second Street and on Cherry Street in downtown Macon.

Cedric Penson with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it's been an important tool for their gang unit.

"The camera speaks for itself," said Penson.

This video camera in front of a store on Houston Avenue has captured drug deals, a shooting, and helped them find a wanted teen.

"We located a street corner where we had numerous murders in the past, and we tried to figure out what was contributing the the high rate of crime," said Penson.

"Imagine if we had this camera at 10 locations throughout the city, imagine what we could capture," said Penson.

Sheriff David Davis says they can use the video as evidence for court or to warn deputies about potential dangers at scenes.

"When the two individuals got into a fight and start the gunplay, that will certainly be used in court," said Davis.

Davis says they received this camera as part of a pilot project with Georgia Power and Cox Cable. Buying more would cost the county up to $1,000 per month, per camera.

"That's what this roll out is all about, is to show how it can work and gather partners to try to see who will help pay for it," said Davis.

There was not action taken at Tuesday's meeting, but Davis says if they want to buy more cameras, they'll need some help from the county, business, community groups, or the public.

The camera on Houston Avenue was installed back in June.

Davis says people have started catching onto the camera, but the cameras can be moved for a cost.

