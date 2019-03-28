MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for ways to deal with a deputy shortage. They are having a job fair to recruit more qualified people into the law enforcement field.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis says the sheriff's office is understaffed about 100 people.

"We always worry about our people getting overworked, our people getting burned out," said Sheriff Davis.

The job fair will be held at Lizzie Chapel Baptist Church on Bartlett Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Lieutenant Wanda Ammons says with one-third of the law enforcement workforce missing, she's looking to attract the most qualified deputies to serve Macon-Bibb County.

"I know that we have some good people out there that can do the job and do it well," said Ammons.

She's given about 24 years of her life to serving, and says the job fair will hopefully give other people a chance to find a passion in the field like she did.

"I want them to know that when they step into it that it's long-term," said Ammons.

Ammons says to apply, you'll need to be at least 21 years old, be a United States citizen, have a valid drivers license, pass a physical agility test and examination, and become P.O.S.T certified within 18 months of being hired.

Ammons says seeing new hires is always rewarding.

"After all the process is done, when I see a new deputy, come on with a smile on their face, and they're in this uniform," said Ammons.

If you plan on attending the job fair, Ammons suggests bringing a resume with you. She says entry level positions are in corrections and they're also hiring mandated deputies.