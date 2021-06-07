Bibb deputies looking for missing man with medical problems

He left his home on Thursday and hasn't been seen since

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies need your help finding a man with medical issues requiring treatment.

According to a news release, 39-year-old Christopher Guscott was last seen walking away from his home in the 3900-block of Mickey Street on June 3.

The sheriff’s office says Guscott suffers from medical issues that may need treatment.

He is around 5’6” tall and weighs around 209 lbs. It is unknown what he was wearing when he left his home.

Anyone with information on his location can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.