MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find one of two teens accused of leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

They’ve identified him as 17-year-old Drequan Brown.

Investigators say he’s wanted on a charge of theft by receiving after a Feb. 17 fatal accident on Napier Avenue.

Here’s information on that accident:

The sheriff’s office says a 15-year-old male driver was behind the wheel of a stolen Nissan Sentra that had four other passengers inside of it around 2 a.m.

A chase began on Napier Avenue after the driver ran a stop light and ended when he flipped the Sentra, ejecting everyone inside.

The driver and an unnamed 15-year-old girl stayed at the scene of the accident, and 14-year-old Howard Middle student Shakayla Hill was pronounced dead.

Two of the passengers ran away, and investigators tell 13WMAZ they suspect Brown is one of them.

At the time of the accident, the sheriff's office reported the driver would be charged with murder as a juvenile after being released from the hospital, among other charges related to the chase.

