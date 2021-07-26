Parents split on Bibb Schools' decision to make masks mandatory for staff and students

The school district has reversed a large part of its COVID-19 protocols a week before students are set to return to the classroom

MACON, Ga. — As school is set to begin in some Central Georgia counties next Monday, parents should be checking off their lists of their kids' school supplies: backpacks, pencils, papers, and now in Bibb County, a mask.

"We're going to ask students and staff to wear masks. I guess the correct way of saying that is we're requiring masks," said Superintendent Curtis Jones.

Earlier Monday, the district announced it would be changing its plans for optional face masks by making them mandatory.

"We were at one point down to less than 20 cases per 100,000 people. It started inching up. It went to the 30s, then it went to the 50s, now it's over 150. That rate of increase that quickly is what gave us concern," he said.

Parents, however, remain split on the decision. Sakitia Warren says she wants her son to wear a mask at school.

"It's good that they can have their mask on to keep them protected. Even though the teachers are getting their shots and some of the older kids are getting theirs, it's a good measurement of protection," said Warren.

On the other hand, Trixy Hanson says she feels differently. In a statement to 13WMAZ, she said, "I feel that if your child is vaccinated that they should not be required to wear a mask in school."

She also says children under 12 should socially distance in the classroom and stay home if they're sick, but that no mask should have to be worn at school.

Jones says the only way their policy would change is if the numbers drop again.

"If the situation improves, if we pull together, and we can get the numbers back down in our community, I won't hesitate to recommend to the board of education we can let it go back to a lower standard," he said.

This mandate applies to all Bibb students and staff, regardless of their vaccination status. Jones says they're continuing to follow the guidance of the CDC and the North Central Health District.