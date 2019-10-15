MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School District is asking voters in November to continue an ESPLOST to pay for some major projects.

"I would ask the taxpayers to just go back and consider the things we'd said we'd do five years ago," Bibb Schools' Chief of Staff Keith Simmons said.

Simmons wants voters to consider the projects they were able to pursue with the ESPLOST funds that were approved back in 2015.

"Most notably, we've recently completed the Northeast High School new build, we are actively building the new Appling Middle School, we also have some auditoriums that are being built for Rutland High School and Westside High School," Simmons said.

ESPLOST Committee Co-Chair Ron Shipman with Georgia Power breaks down what voters will see at the polls.

"There's only going to be one item on the November 5th ballot, which is the ESPLOST, so please go out and support that effort. The second thing that ESPLOST does is the continuation of that one penny sales tax for the school system to continue to do what it's been chartered to do," Shipman said.

Plans for the continued education tax include a new elementary school and putting more air conditioners in the school buses.

"Taxpayers will see on the ballot language that speaks to facility upgrades, language that speaks to increasing safety and security infrastructure, language that speaks to improving technological outputs," Simmons said.

The projected ESPLOST money ranges between $160 million and $185 million over five years.

"I believe that we've done a very good job of accomplishing the things we set out to do with the voters' help, and my anticipation is that we'll do the same provided that the voters see fit," Simmons said.

The current ESPLOST runs out in December 2020. If voters approve to continue the ESPLOST, it will renew for another five years starting January 2021.

If you have questions about the ESPLOST, the district is hosting an information session on Monday, October 21 at Northeast High School at 6 p.m.

