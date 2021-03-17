Bibb, Crawford County move students to virtual learning Thursday due to severe weather threat

Districts in Central Georgia are changing instructional plans Thursday due to the evolving weather threat

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School District and Crawford County Schools have moved all students to virtual learning Thursday (March 18) due to the threat of severe weather.

According to a release from Bibb Schools, teachers will upload assignments to Canvas for students to work on at home. Teachers and staff are expected to report to buildings at noon.

According to a release from Crawford County Schools, buildings will be closed to students, and staff are expected to report at 10 a.m. weather permitting. In the event of a widespread power outage, students will be able to complete their assignments Friday.

Thursday Forecast

Thursday holds our most significant threat for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center now has counties mainly along I-75 pointing east in a moderate (4 out of 5) threat for severe storms.

This means that it is looking more likely that we'll be on the lookout for multiple tornadoes, some of which could be long-track.

Timing: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., but there could be some earlier storms earlier ahead of the front.

For now, be prepared, not scared! Severe weather is typical this time of year. Have a plan for Thursday in case a tornado warning is issued for your area.

