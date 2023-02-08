Bibb Sheriff suspends alcohol license of two downtown Macon lounges

The Sheriff's Office says this decision comes after events on Aug. 20 and past events that happened at or around the businesses.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff David Davis personally served suspension letters for the alcohol license of two downtown Macon lounges according to a press release.

The letters were served on Aug. 22 for Hoops Bar and Lounge on 477 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Recess Bar and Lounge on 469 Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The release says the decision was made considering events on Aug. 20

"Based on the information available to date about this incident, it has been determined that the occurrence of these incidents “create a particular and severe risk of injury or death to any person or to any member of the public at large,” pursuant to Section 4-402(e) of the Macon-Bibb County Code of Ordinances," the release says.

The business licenses are suspended immediately and temporarily for a period not to exceed 90 days, the release says.

This matter is being referred to the Macon-Bibb County Commission for their final determination of the status of the licenses.

On Aug. 20 Bibb deputies responded to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Poplar Street about someone shot.

They found 30-year-old Robert Evans and transported him to the hospital where he died. Witnesses said Evans was involved in a fight and he was shot at several times.

A second man was walking on the sidewalk and was hit by one of the shots, and he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.