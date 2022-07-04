Bibb Sheriff's Office asking for public assistance in June shooting investigation

The incident took place at the Supa Suds car wash at 590 Pio Nono Avenue

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two men wanted for questioning in a June shooting incident.

According to a press release, the incident took place at the Supa Suds car wash at 590 Pio Nono Avenue on June 15 at around 11:23p.m.

It was reported to deputies that 59-year-old Freddie Crowell was shot at the car wash and walked over to the fire station across the street.

He was taken to the hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and ask to speak to the “on-call” investigator or you can contact the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.