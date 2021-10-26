Bibb sheriff's office looking for man who robbed Waffle House on Gray Highway

The man is described as wearing a gray hoodie, jean pants with a mask.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who robbed a Waffle House early Tuesday morning.

According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office press release, the armed robbery happened around 4 a.m. at the Waffle House located at 1330 Gray Highway.

It was reported that a man entered the restaurant with a gun and demanded money from the clerk. After taking the entire register he left the store.

The man got into a white SUV and went in an unknown direction.

No one was injured during this incident.

