Witnesses told us hundreds of people attended a Friday night block party near the Fort Valley State campus.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Neighbors had much to say about a shooting at a Friday night block party that left one person dead and seven others wounded.

It was one of the largest mass shootings Central Georgia has seen in nearly a decade.

27-year-old Tyler French died around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Nearby neighbors said that at the Omega Psi Phi fraternity house, hundreds of people were out celebrating for homecoming week, late Friday and early Saturday morning, but they also said sometime between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., someone started shooting and the crowd quickly scattered.

"It's too many folks walking around with weapons. No one is doing anything about it," junior at Fort Valley State University Jacquez Harrison said.

Harrison was at the fraternity house's party, but says he left before the shooting happened.

"To me, to be honest, it's like an everyday thing, especially with everyone carrying guns now, outside of campus. All I can say is people have to be careful with that type of thing," Harrison said.

Harrison said he is happy he woke up the next morning alive.

"I came back in one piece, but I just wish nothing had happened that night. I just wish it was a regular night for homecoming. Nothing bad," Harrison said.

One neighbor said she believes there was more than one shooter.

She said she saw them shooting towards the front of the frat house, so she let some students come into her home and lay on the ground.

She said she thinks the fraternity needs to be shut down because of the large number of people there and the lack of control.

Harrison hopes everyone moving forward can just be safe.

"After that and then going to the game, we are still safe, but at the same time, it's still in the back of your head, 'Are we sure we're safe?'" Harrison said.

So far, the GBI has not said whether there was more than one shooter, or given any description of possible suspects. They also haven't talked about what led up to the shooting.



The GBI has not released the names of the seven people wounded.