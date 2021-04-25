Bibb sheriff's office looking for three people wanted in connection to theft of catalytic converters

In a video released by the sheriff's office, the three wanted people are seen walking around some vehicles.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding three individuals seen in a surveillance video.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the individuals are wanted in connection with a theft by taking investigation.

The incident happened on March 11 at American Door Innovations located at 105 Gateway Drive.

The individuals are seen on surveillance taking two catalytic converters from vehicles parked on the property.