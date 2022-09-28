How to send birthday wishes to Jimmy Carter

You can sign a virtual card for the former President.

MACON, Ga. — The Jimmy Carter Foundation is asking folks to wish the former President Happy birthday, ahead of him turning 98 on October 1st.

People who want to sign a virtual card for Carter can go online here and upload their comments.

You can also look at other people's messages on the board, and several people are uploading photos and stories of their encounters with Jimmy Carter.

For more information about the virtual card and Carter's Birthday, you can visit The Carter Center's website.