'Mr. Douglass did a lot for this to come up': People celebrate Douglass Theatre founder

Charles Henry Douglass built the Douglass Theatre in Macon as a safe place for African American entertainers.

MACON, Ga. — On February 17, 1870, Charles Henry Douglass was born. He is a prominent figure in Macon's African American history.

"Mr. Douglass was the founder of this magnificent theatre, this cultural voice for the community," said Dr. Shelton Land, incoming Director at the Douglass Theatre.

Douglass was Macon's first African American millionaire, who would go on to build and found the Douglass Theatre.

A safe stay for actors and singers to share their voices, it would become a music hall that would bring in household musical artists like Otis Redding, James Brown, and Little Richard.

Land would describe the theatre as sacred ground.

"I love to be on this stage, I love to feel the energy that the audience gives and the artist gives it back. That is my favorite part of the stage is the theatre," Land said.

Today, the theatre celebrates the life and accomplishment of Douglass. During the Jim Crow era, there weren't many places African Americans could congregate. Douglass made it possible.

With multiple events throughout the month of February, you can see why this historic theatre means so much to the people of Macon and why it's important Douglass's name shines in lights today. Land hopes to inspire the next generation to continue his legacy.

"Even though Black people were getting all that ridicule and everything like that, he was able to bring this theatre up and that was the more interesting thing," 11th grader Kamarie Rhodes said.

Rhodes has been coming to the theatre since he was 11 years old. He has participated in many of the summer activities the Douglass Theatre offers.

While Rhodes wants to stay behind the camera, he says the theatre is meant to be cherished.

"Mr. Douglass did a lot for this to come up and it's not every day you see it," Rhodes said.

Land says Douglass would be proud of what the theatre has become.

"I would hope he'd say 'job well done, job well done my faithful people. You all got my vision, you understand what I was doing', Land said.