BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — A fire that completely destroyed an old apartment building in Cochran has been ruled an arson.

According to a news release from the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, it happened last Friday morning.

The Cochran Fire Department responded to a fire around 5 a.m. at the vacant apartment on the corner of Third and Beech Streets.

The historic building was deemed a total loss.

According to the fire department, the building was previously known as Rutland Apartments. It was constructed in 1912.

"The 4,116 square-foot, 108-year-old home was converted to four apartments some time ago, but has been vacant with no electrical service for about 15 years," said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.

They report it was an ‘icon’ of Cochran that many people had lived in throughout the last century, but had been unoccupied in recent years.

The commissioner's Fire Investigations Unit is helping the Cochran Fire Department and police department with the investigation.

The release says there is a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who started the fire.

Anyone with information on the case can call the Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804. Calls are taken 24 hours a day and callers can remain anonymous.

