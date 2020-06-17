MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Parks & Beautification crews are cleaning up more vandalism in downtown Macon.

On Wednesday morning, the words 'How offended are you now' were seen spray painted on a monument of a Confederate soldier memorial at the corner of Second Street and Cotton Avenue.

Crews are already out there working to clean up the memorial, but this marks another instance of vandalism in downtown Macon this week.

More vandalism was also spotted at Tattnall Square Park where someone spray painted ‘BLM’, ‘Deut 32:35’, and the letter ‘V’ inside a circle in several areas around the park.

Graffiti was seen at the park’s entrances, sidewalks, around the fountain and on a bench.

By the fountain, quotes by Sam Oni and Joseph Hendricks engraved on the ground were spray painted over.

Hendricks was an American Civil rights activist, humanitarian and philanthropist who worked as the Dean of Students and professor of Christianity at Mercer University.

Oni was the first black student to integrate Mercer when he attended in 1963.

In the Bible, Deuteronomy 32:35 reads, "Vengeance is mine, and recompense; Their foot shall slip in due time; For the day of their calamity is at hand, And the things to come hasten upon them."

On Monday morning, someone spray painted 'This offends me' in the Tubman Museum plaza and blacked out Martin Luther King Jr.'s name from street signs.

A Facebook post by Macon-Bibb County says the Facilities Management Department installed a new MLK Jr. Boulevard sign on Monday and Tubman Museum interim director Harold Young says the graffiti at the museum had been cleaned up. He said it was done around 8 a.m. Monday.

The county says they were notified Sunday night about the street signs and by 2:30 p.m. Monday, the county Facilities Management Department had new ones.

Tubman Museum interim director Harold Young said he was heartbroken when he called the Bibb Sheriff's Office for vandalism.

"I'm trying not to get emotional about this," he said about the moment he saw the words.

"Somebody told me the reason why this is it's a rebellious retaliation for a lot of people wanting the statues to be removed, and said, 'This offends us,'" he explains.

He said that if the reason why the Tubman was defaced was out of retaliation for people calling for the removal of statues, then it was the wrong way to show anger.

"The Tubman Museum should not offend you. This is where people come to learn," says Young.

