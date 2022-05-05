Service with a Smile: Bo and Mandy at Stacked Sandwiches & More in Milledgeville

During the pandemic, they went above and beyond to deliver food to neighborhoods come rain or shine.

Example video title will go here for this video

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The service industry was hit hardest during the pandemic between supply chain problems, finding employees, and even just getting people in the door.

In our 'Service with a Smile' series, we're highlighting restaurant employees who dug deep and gave people a positive experience, keeping them coming back again and again and again...

Stacked Sandwiches and More in Milledgeville opened in 2014, just months after owners Bo and Mandy Sibilsky got married.

During the pandemic, they went above and beyond to deliver food to neighborhoods come rain or shine.

"When I was on maternity leave in the middle of a terrible COVID wave, I didn’t want to take my newborn inside of a restaurant but had to get out of the house. They brought food to my car for me multiple times," wrote Rebekah Hollinshead on Facebook.

Helen and McKenzie Davenport have been coming to Stacked since they opened and frequent the business with their kids. They were able to take advantage of the COVID deliveries too.

"We enjoy Bo and Mandy," said Helen. "He's great with the kids... he'll give them cookies."

McKenzie says the attitude is something he appreciates and something that stands out.

"If you have great customer service, you're going to go back," said Bo.

Since they aren't a chain restaurant, they have to work harder to get people to come back. But it's not too hard for Bo, who has a big personality.

Mandy is not as outspoken as Bo, but she brings a lot to the table, like design and ideas. She says the best way to have a successful business is "being personable, getting to know your customers, and meeting their needs."

Stacked employee Molly Ewing only has a few months under her belt, but says the environment is great for college kids.

"This is only my second job... I was kind of nervous," she said. "Everybody here is just so welcoming."

Hannah Herndon has been at Stacked for three-and-a-half years, and before her was her sister. She says it's like her "home away from home."

"We're all so close," she said. "We're like a family dynamic."

Bo says he and Mandy couldn't do it without the staff.