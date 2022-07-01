Bibb deputies investigating break-in at veterans transition home

The thieves stole hygiene products and food that had been donated to the veterans.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a break-in at the Home Port veterans transition home. It happened Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m.

The suspects hammered two doors leading into the pantry and destroyed video footage. Lobby manager Carol Sain says the thieves took t-shirts, hygiene products and food donated to veterans.

She also says someone tried to do the same thing last week but failed.

“It’s a sin that they would do this to people who have saved us, you know? We’re walking free today because of our veterans and it’s just sad that someone would really stoop that low,” she said.

A police report was filed, but there’s no update on whether or not the suspects have been found.