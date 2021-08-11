'Brings joy to my heart': Macon holds Veterans Day celebration to honor those who served

The Macon Bacon and the Cherry Blossom Festival teamed up with the county to bring you the inaugural Blossoms and Bacon Veterans Day Celebration.

MACON, Ga. — Patriotic themed floats cruised through downtown on Sunday. Military units and marching bands followed along, all while American flags waved through the air.

As Veterans Day approaches, Macon-Bibb County is celebrating in honor of those who served.

After the parade Luther Williams Field welcomed everyone in for more activities, including beer tastings, food trucks and live music.

This was all for the inaugural Blossoms and Bacon Veterans Day Celebration.

Vietnam Veteran and Silver Star recipient Larry Sams is one of many who attended the celebration.

"To see something like this for the veterans really brings joy to my heart," said Sams.

Sams says he knew he wanted to serve early on in his life.

"On the day of my graduation, I first went in, I served because my folks and I, we were dirt poor. My biggest concern was to go in the military and help my people," said Sams.

Sams served for five years as a Recon Scout in the Calvary Division. He got awarded the silver star, but the lives he saved meant so much more.

"We had gotten hit in combat, their tank went down and my biggest concern was to get them out there. So, I reversed my tank, went in, hooked them to a steal cable and pulled them out," said Sams.

Danny porter also attended the parade. He served in the army for six years as an E-8 Master Sergeant.

"What I've enjoyed most today is seeing a lot of American soldiers down here in Macon, Georgia and also seeing a lot of people here to celebrate what we have done," said Porter.

For Sams, his time in the military taught him many life lessons.

"I learned how to manage as a leader, as a sergeant. When I was promoted sergeant, I learned how to lead and discipline... and handle people," said Sams.