It's official! Burlington Coat Factory coming to Warner Robins

On Monday, the company announced its expansion into the International City.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It is official: Burlington — formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory — is opening up shop in Warner Robins!

According to a press release from the company, the new shop will be located at the Crossroads Marketplace at 3060 Watson Blvd. The company made the announcement on Monday.

This new location will be the second Central Georgia Burlington location. Currently, the only Burlington location in the area is at the Macon Mall.

However, the company boasts in its press release that the new location will be the 35th Burlington Coat Factory in the Peach State, but most of those locations are out in Metro Atlanta.

Nationwide, the company says that they operate 939 stores across the U.S., and the company is still expanding into new places — like Warner Robins.

With the announcement, the company is also looking for potential employees to join them at the new store.

If you have any interest in joining the Burlington Coat factory team, you can go to BurlingtonStores.jobs.

