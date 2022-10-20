Byron police looking for 2 who stole grease from Dairy Queen

Byron police says the thieves could plan to turn it into diesel fuel.

BYRON, Ga. — Restaurants beware. Thieves are finding more ways to make cash.

The Byron Police Department is looking for two men who were seen emptying a grease trap of the Dairy Queen in Byron on October 7.

Kash Momin owns the Dairy Queen in Byron and says two weeks ago, as he was taking orders, he noticed something weird.

"I was working the drive-thru with the headset when I saw the white van pull up nearby the grease trap," Momin said.

He says it happened around 1:40 p.m., which wasn't when the recycling company normally comes.

"Usually when they come, they come early in the morning or they come later after the closing hours," said Momin.

Byron Police say the men were wearing reflective jackets and driving a white Ford van.

"They don't have no logo, they don't have no sign or anything," says Momin.

He sells the restaurant's grease to a recycling company, but the thieves stole their almost-full trap. That cost the restaurant and the recycling company money.

"We get a $200 check sometimes, we get a $400 check. It depends on how much grease they take out from the grease trap," he says.

William Patterson with Byron police says the thieves could plan to turn it into diesel fuel.

"We've done some research, and this could be turned into some type of biofuel or diesel of some sort," Patterson says.

The National Renderers Association says $75 million worth of cooking oil is stolen in the United States yearly.

Byron police say this is the first time they've heard of this and they're warning businesses to be alert.

"Our local businesses, and even businesses in other jurisdictions and counties, be aware. This appears to be something that might continue more -- we aren't sure on that yet," he adds.

Momin says the problem for him isn't the missed money, but about people stealing from innocent working people.