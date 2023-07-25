'I don't mind it': Centerville residents reacts to a higher property tax bill

With property tax values on the increase and the millage rate staying the same, residents could see higher taxes this year.

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — If you own property in the City of Centerville, your taxes could go up.

The city plans to keep the millage rate the same instead of rolling it back, and with property values on the rise, property owners could see a higher tax bill.

"We've been living in Centerville for about 20 years now," Bruce Gelinas said.

For Gelinas, living life in the center is a dream.

"My wife and I call it Pleasantville because it's so calm and nothing happens here," Gelinas said.

Others in the city say they also feel at ease.

"You don't hear a lot of noise. Quiet streets. Great place for kids," Michael Stillwell said. "Everybody takes care of everybody."

Stillwell has been in the city for almost 10 years.

"They've really done a lot of good things within the last few years," Stilwell said.

That's why he isn't too concerned with the city's proposed tax increase. The city plans to keep the millage rate the same at 12.20%, instead of rolling back the rate.

However, with property values on the rise, property owners could see higher tax bills.

"I don't mind it, I know that may not be feasible for some people but I think it won't hurt as bad as people think," Stilwell said.

At the proposed rate, the owner of a $150,000 home would pay about $130.

"I don't mind my taxes going up as long as they're putting it to good uses," Gelinas said.

He wants to see money put into places the community will actually use.

"When the city park was first made, I was thinking 'wow what a waste,'" Gelinas said. "But now when I go by it, I see so many people using it. I think that was probably a good idea."

You can learn more about the city's millage rate plans and share your thoughts on the increase at one of the upcoming public hearings.

The first two are Aug. 1 at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. at the City Hall building.