Here are the races we're watching in Central Georgia's March 2021 special elections

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Central Georgia voters will be casting their ballots for the second time this year as there are special elections in a handful of counties on March 16.
Here's a list of the races and who's running in them broken down by county:
Crawford County
School Board District 4: Caleb Adams, Joseph Sutton
District 5: Thomas Collins, Dale Jump, Pat Kelly, Eddie Still, Darren Suggs
Dodge County
Voters will decide whether or not to continue ESPLOST
Houston County
Voters will decide whether or not to continue ESPLOST
Warner Robins City Council Post 1: Cathy Harless, Derek Mack, David Reid, Jeffrey Walker
Twiggs County
School Board Chairman: Jaquez Harris (D), Sharon Radebaugh (R)
School Board District 3: Connie Cornelius, Rhonda King
Washington County
City of Sandersville: Sunday alcohol sales between the hours of 12:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.
Wilkinson County
Voters will decide whether or not to continue ESPLOST
Voters will decide to approve up to $16.2M in bonds be issued to improve school buildings, technology, and school transportation
