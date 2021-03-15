Here are the races we're watching in Central Georgia's March 2021 special elections

Voters in some Central Georgia counties will be going back to the polls for county races

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Central Georgia voters will be casting their ballots for the second time this year as there are special elections in a handful of counties on March 16.

Here's a list of the races and who's running in them broken down by county:

Crawford County

School Board District 4: Caleb Adams, Joseph Sutton

District 5: Thomas Collins, Dale Jump, Pat Kelly, Eddie Still, Darren Suggs

Dodge County

Voters will decide whether or not to continue ESPLOST

Houston County

Voters will decide whether or not to continue ESPLOST

Warner Robins City Council Post 1: Cathy Harless, Derek Mack, David Reid, Jeffrey Walker

Twiggs County

School Board Chairman: Jaquez Harris (D), Sharon Radebaugh (R)

School Board District 3: Connie Cornelius, Rhonda King

Washington County

City of Sandersville: Sunday alcohol sales between the hours of 12:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Wilkinson County

Voters will decide whether or not to continue ESPLOST

Voters will decide to approve up to $16.2M in bonds be issued to improve school buildings, technology, and school transportation