'Opened the doors for everybody that's of our culture': Central Georgia remembers late legend Hank Aaron

MACON, Ga. — The baseball world lost a legend Friday and on Saturday, many people still continued to remember and honor the man who was Hank Aaron.
People from all over Central Georgia stopped by the the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame to pay respects to the late 'Hammerin Hank.'
Aaron died in his sleep at the age of 86.
His loyal fans visited his memorabilia at the Hall of Fame and one of them says Hank was more than just a baseball star.
"He represents pretty much no fear. What I mean by that is simply that he knew the risk that he took, but he had no fear of taking that risk. So, he pretty much opened the doors for everybody that's of our culture today to play the game that we love to play," Benjamin Reid said.