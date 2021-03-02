'We’ll be ready': Central Georgia restaurants, bars prep for Super Bowl Sunday

Despite raging COVID-19 cases, local dining spots are still celebrating Super Bowl Sunday.

MACON, Ga. — As the city of Tampa gets ready to host Super Bowl LV, so are local dining spots in Central Georgia.

This upcoming Super Bowl Sunday, it’ll be business as usual for downtown Macon’s Amici, a spot for "pizza, wings and friends."

“We’re still gonna do, what we do. We’re gonna make good food and keep everybody safe,” Front House Manager Suzy Saldivar said.

Saldivar says they’ll be taking the same precautions as any other day.

“Everyone, front of house, back of house, management is wearing masks full time. We got hand sanitizer just about everywhere you turn.”

Saldivar says cleaning is a top priority. They just got a new disinfectant from U.S. Foods.

“It’s supposed to kill bacteria a lot faster, so we’re just trying to stay on top of things,” said Saldivar.

She says she’s unsure if they’ll have a crowd, but thinks to-go orders will lead Sunday.

“We know for a fact we’ll be busy with to-go’s. If we do get a crowd, get a little busier than we expect, we’ll be ready.”

Further north at Texas Roadhouse, Senior Service Manager Amie Coleman, is also preparing for the flood of to-go orders.

“We’re gonna do party packs this year,” Coleman said. “We’re really trying to think outside the four walls. Some people might be more comfortable ordering this way.”

Aside from regular safety measures, they are flexible with seating.

“Even if a section may not be open, we will open it for our guest. We want them to feel comfortable, as well,” Coleman said.

Both dining spots just want their customers to know they respect their concerns.

“We’re just as scared as you are, but we’re here and we want to be here. And we want to fight this virus,” Saldivar said.