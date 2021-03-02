x
Full Coverage: National Signing Day 2021

13WMAZ is your place to follow Central Georgia stars on National Signing Day.

MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ has a continuous, real-time story of Central Georgia athletes participating in National Signing Day.

WHEN DID NATIONAL SIGNING DAY BEGIN?

The modern-day incarnation of this coveted date on the college football calendar launched in February 1982, after the College Football Association (along with high-profile coaches) successfully lobbied for a universal date for all NCAA football institutions.

Since then, National Signing Day has essentially covered the first Tuesday or Wednesday of February; and within this uniformity, the TV networks (read: ESPN) found a way to market the coverage of the even, not unlike how ESPN transformed interest in the NFL Draft in the early 1980s.

LIVE UPDATES

Stay with 13WMAZ for live updates for all of the student athlete signees.

Baldwin County High School

Kesean Parks - Georgia Military College

Credit: WMAZ
Baldwin County High School's Kesean Parks - Georgia Military College

Central High School

Walter Hawthorne IV - Army West Point

Credit: WMAZ

Adam Lamar - Hutchinson Community College

Credit: WMAZ

Macon County High School

Davion Clark - Georgia Prep Sports Academy

Jakalan Williams - Georgia Prep Sports Academy 

Credit: WMAZ

Northside High School

Justin Luke - North Alabama 

Credit: WMAZ

Jai'dyn Rumph - GMC

Credit: WMAZ

Trey Cameron - West Virginia College 

Credit: WMAZ

Ja'vionne Green - Sterling College 

Credit: WMAZ

Kayleb Pierce - Erskine College

Credit: WMAZ

Southwest High School

Kevin Jones - Clarke University (Iowa)

Credit: WMAZ

Keyon Powell - Clarke University (Iowa)

Credit: WMAZ

Wilkinson County High School

Ashton Grable - Jacksonville State

Marquavious Jones - Friends University (Kansas)

Credit: WMAZ

PHOTOS: National Signing Day 2021

1 / 12
WMAZ

