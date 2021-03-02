MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ has a continuous, real-time story of Central Georgia athletes participating in National Signing Day.
WHEN DID NATIONAL SIGNING DAY BEGIN?
The modern-day incarnation of this coveted date on the college football calendar launched in February 1982, after the College Football Association (along with high-profile coaches) successfully lobbied for a universal date for all NCAA football institutions.
Since then, National Signing Day has essentially covered the first Tuesday or Wednesday of February; and within this uniformity, the TV networks (read: ESPN) found a way to market the coverage of the even, not unlike how ESPN transformed interest in the NFL Draft in the early 1980s.
LIVE UPDATES
Baldwin County High School
Kesean Parks - Georgia Military College
Central High School
Walter Hawthorne IV - Army West Point
Adam Lamar - Hutchinson Community College
Macon County High School
Davion Clark - Georgia Prep Sports Academy
Jakalan Williams - Georgia Prep Sports Academy
Northside High School
Justin Luke - North Alabama
Jai'dyn Rumph - GMC
Trey Cameron - West Virginia College
Ja'vionne Green - Sterling College
Kayleb Pierce - Erskine College
Southwest High School
Kevin Jones - Clarke University (Iowa)
Keyon Powell - Clarke University (Iowa)
Wilkinson County High School
Ashton Grable - Jacksonville State
Marquavious Jones - Friends University (Kansas)