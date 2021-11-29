Central Georgia 'stuffed the truck' with nearly 23K pounds of food

MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia, you did it again! We asked you to help with Stuff the Truck earlier this month.
The goal was to collect food and raise money for the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank. The president of the food bank says our community donated almost 23,000 pounds of food at three Walmart locations in Central Georgia.
That food will provide nearly 19,000 meals to those in need this holiday season, so THANK YOU straight from the heart.
RELATED: 'These people need your help': Middle Georgia Food Bank sees need amid pandemic, aims to expand
RELATED: What is a food bank?