MACON, Ga. — Four corners games kick off during physical education class at Rosa Taylor Elementary.

"We like to play games where they're running around a lot," said physical education teacher Darryl Johnson.

Lately, students have been playing in their nice, cool gym.

"Well last year was the first full year of air conditioning. Before that we didn't have anything. Sometimes for the first two weeks we would go down to the classroom, because we couldn't even come in here, because it was so hot," Johnson said, describing the gym before air conditioning was installed.

When it comes to recess, Health and Physical Education Coordinator for Bibb County Jena Derzi says kids don't always have a choice to beat the heat.

"When kids are at recess, there's also P.E. classes going on, so they can't always use the gym," Derzi said.

The gym will eventually become an option, rather than a necessity come fall.

When feels-like temperatures are no longer in the triple digits and being outdoors is a little more bearable, students have the option of being outside for physical education courses, but there comes a point when being outdoors for P.E. or recess is off limits.

"Right around 109 to 110 with the heat index, the principals will be notified by Emergency Management in Bibb County that they've gotten a warning that nobody should be outside today, and so then the principals let the school know," Derzi said.

This is all in an effort to to prevent kids from failing to perform both physically and mentally.

"If they're dehydrated when they go to class, they're not going to be able to learn or be focused," Johnson said.

That's why teachers focus on the importance of water when Georgia heat comes in full swing.

"If you're walking by a water fountain, drink some water," Johnson said.

"Encourage them every chance they get, they need to be drinking water and nothing else," Derzi said.

Johnson says when temperatures go back into the mid to upper 80s, that's when they consider going back outside for P.E.