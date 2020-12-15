Central High moves to remote learning until December holiday break

The district says the move is because of staffing issues related to COVID-19

MACON, Ga. — Students at Bibb County’s Central High School will begin immediately transitioning to remote learning until the start of the December holiday break.

The district sent out a notice Tuesday afternoon saying the move was because of staffing issues related to COVID-19.

Therefore, students currently in in-person classes will be moved to remote instruction until the start of break.

Bibb Schools says buses will continue running for students at Hutchings College and Career Academy, SOAR, 8.5, PLC and dual enrollment.

Curbside meal service will still be offered at Central High on Wednesday and next Monday. Meal order forms can be found on ClassLink.

Employees at Central HS will continue to report to the building while students are in remote learning.

Anyone identified as a close contact to someone with COVID-19 will work remotely during their quarantine period as established by public health guidance.