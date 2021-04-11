Central State Hospital's 2nd warehouse sale of the year underway in Milledgeville

Folks can get a great bargains on many useful items

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Those looking for great bargains can make a trip to Milledgeville this week.

Thursday morning, the second Central State Hospital Warehouse Sale opened its doors. The sale is a fundraiser for the Georgia Old Capital Heritage Center.

The warehouse includes items such as furniture, mirrors, artwork, and much more. The sale will open its doors from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Friday and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Executive Director Dr. Amy Wright says whatever you're looking for, the sale just might have it.

"There's lots of chests and chairs and tables, and things that need to be redone," Wright said. "There's some great buys on china and silverware, and if you just need some lockers to paint a bright color for your child's room, they're out here at a great price."