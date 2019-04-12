WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Less than a month after voters sent candidates Charlie Bibb and Eric Langston to a runoff election for the late Carolyn Robbins’ post 2 council seat, a replacement has been selected.

With a 58.55 percent share of the vote, Charlie Bibb is the newest member of Warner Robins city council.

It ends what many people on social media in Warner Robins called a particularly ugly and dirty election cycle.

His opponent, Eric Langston, was arrested Monday and charged with giving a false statement and first-degree forgery after he passed off what the state said was a forged tax document to a WMAZ reporter for a story.

But Bibb also came under scrutiny in the last month after calls and emails to the newsroom asked about his criminal history.

In that interview, Bibb said he wanted to be honest with voters about his past burglary conviction in 1990 when he was 20 years old.

"I got convicted, and they gave me four years on probation, and if I satisfied my probation and my restitution, that I would be totally exonerated, and I took that deal," Bibb said.

Records from the Department of Corrections Probation Division states "the defendant shall not be considered to have a criminal conviction."

He’s now a pastor at Liberty Baptist Church in Warner Robins and works at Robins Air Force Base.

RELATED HEADLINES

Warrants: Warner Robins city council candidate Eric Langston forged tax document

VERIFY: Was Charlie Bibb arrested and convicted of burglary?

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.