An update will take place on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hilton Garden Inn on Brown Bridge Road.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Chemical Safety Board (CSB) will provide an update on a deadly nitrogen leak that killed 6 people earlier this week in Gainesville.

It will take place on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hilton Garden Inn on Brown Bridge Road.

No abnormal readings were found during air monitoring on Friday.

"Hall County Fire Services has completed its air monitoring of the facility and no abnormal readings were found," Zachary Brackett told 11Alive.

Brackett said they went room-by-room and conducted tests. They started in the room where they believe the leak happened and spread out from there.

The CSB is the independent federal agency tasked with investigating chemical incidents. The agency also investigates inadequacies in regulations, industry standards, and safety management systems.

The CSB does not issue citations or fines. However, the organization does make safety recommendations to plants, industry organizations, labor groups, and regulatory agencies such as OSHA and EPA.