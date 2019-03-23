The Cherry Blossom Festival kicked off Friday by bringing a taste of Italy to downtown Macon.

250 people attended the Pasta on Poplar event.

Around 6 p.m., guests gathered for a harvest-table dining experience and cocktail hour.

Organizers said the food, lighting, and decor were all Italian-inspired.

The festival's President and CEO Stacy Moore says the park at Poplar Street allowed them to hold twice as many people in the downtown location and shows people fun and new things are happening there.

"It creates a sense of place for the locals. It gives them something to look forward to each year, an annual tradition," said Moore.

The event ended at midnight.