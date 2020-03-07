Christian singer Chris Tomlin to hold tailgate concert at The Rock Ranch

The tailgate event will promote social distancing and encourage using face masks

THE ROCK, Ga. — Christian singer Chris Tomlin is coming to The Rock Ranch on July 26 for his Worship Tailgate Tour.

According to a release from The Rock Ranch, the event will be held in an open area to promote social distancing.

People will be encouraged to follow the CDC recommendation that all people over 2-years-old should wear a mask in public, according to the release.

Tomlin says the tailgate events "provide a safe way to come together."

Premier Productions and 46 Entertainment recently held drive-in tailgate events in Alabama with country singer Alan Jackson.

Those events had over 6,000 vehicles, according to Premier Productions and 46 Entertainment.

“Events like (the Alan Jackson event) will be the new norm for us,” said Alabama State Senator Garlan Gudger, who heads up the Alabama Small Business Commission & COVID Reopening Task Force.

Tickets are on sale at ChrisTomlin.com.

