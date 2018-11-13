Last January, the Forsyth City Council moved from their location on Jackson Street while the offices of city officials and council meetings moved over to the Welcome Center down the street.

Any matter concerning utility bill payments is handled at the Forsyth Police and Fire Department, so city hall has been split into two locations.

But now, city council plans to move back into one building. The council bought property at Harris Street and Chambers Street, right next to Forsyth Police and the fire department.

A Macon architecture firm, Clark Nexsen, drew up plans with construction estimated at $3-4 million.

Mayor Eric Wilson says they wanted to be close to downtown and close to the square, but not directly on the square. He says it takes up space from potential new businesses.

"We want to be able to see that expand and grow, so we felt that having City Hall on the square was not the best use for that prime retail space," says Wilson.

Wilson says the building will have a more modern look and include drive through windows for people to pay utility bills. Construction should begin at the start of 2019 and finish in 2020.

"We think it's a building the citizens will be proud of, we think it will showcase our community well, and we think it'll be a good front door as people are coming into the community," said Wilson.

In place of the old city hall, a new ice cream store called Scoops plans to move in in its place.

