City of Perry hosts Water Battle to keep kids cool in summer

PERRY, Ga. — Out in Perry on Saturday people cooled off with a big splash.

The city of Perry hosted its annual Water Battle at Rozar Park.

They had help from Perry firefighters and there were kitty pools, water balloons and super soakers.

To up the ante, there was also a super-sized slip n' slide for everyone to slide down.

The battle drew in a big crowd, even people who aren't from Perry.

"It's so hot and I thank God for what they're doing today because I feel like this is what every city needs to represent our future, our kids; so they can enjoy some of the activities outside before it gets too hot," Olivia Banner from Fort Valley said.

The event included food trucks and hundreds of kids having a blast.