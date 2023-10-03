Clerk stabbed in armed robbery on Mercer University Drive

It was reported that a clerk working at Solo Mart was taking out the trash when he was approached by a stranger.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened on mercer University drive Friday night.

In a release, they say that it happened at around 8:30 p.m., at the Solo mart located at 4555 Mercer University Drive.

It was reported that a 33-year-old clerk working at Solo Mart was taking out the trash when he was approached by a male stranger.

The man demanded money from the clerk, and during the altercation the clerk was stabbed in the leg.

The suspect ran from the scene, and has still not been found.

He was described as wearing all black. There is no further information on him.

The store clerk was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, and is in critical but stable condition.

No one else was injured during the incident.

This case is still under investigation. The Sheriff's Office says this information is preliminary, and could change as the investigation progresses.