Baldwin county man who shot girlfriend in heart on Valentine's day convicted

Last year, Latoria Waller was shot on Valentine's day.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A Baldwin county man has been convicted for fatally shooting his long time girlfriend on Valentine's day in 2022.

According to a post by T. Wright Barksdale III of the Ocmulgee District Attorney's Office, Johnny Lee Chapple was convicted on Thursday by a Baldwin County jury for the murder of 30-year-old Latoria Waller.

Last year on Valentine's day, Ms. Waller was murdered when Chapple shot her in the heart with a pistol at their home on Towns Street. 

Judge Stephen A. Bradley sentenced Chapple to life without the possibility of parole, plus ten consecutive years.

The case was prosecuted by District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale, Assistant District Attorney Tammy Coffey, and D.A. Investigator Clay Wiggins. 

