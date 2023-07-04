Baldwin county man who shot girlfriend in heart on Valentine's day convicted

Last year, Latoria Waller was shot on Valentine's day.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A Baldwin county man has been convicted for fatally shooting his long time girlfriend on Valentine's day in 2022.

According to a post by T. Wright Barksdale III of the Ocmulgee District Attorney's Office, Johnny Lee Chapple was convicted on Thursday by a Baldwin County jury for the murder of 30-year-old Latoria Waller.

Last year on Valentine's day, Ms. Waller was murdered when Chapple shot her in the heart with a pistol at their home on Towns Street.

Judge Stephen A. Bradley sentenced Chapple to life without the possibility of parole, plus ten consecutive years.