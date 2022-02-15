Woman killed in Baldwin County shooting

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was shot to death early Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, the shooting happened on Towns Street. It says the victim, identified as 30-year-old Latoria Waller, was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where she later died.

One person has been detained, witnesses are being interviewed, and investigators are looking for evidence. So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 478-445-4893.