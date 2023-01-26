Cliffview Drive house demolition makes way for new south Macon park

MACON, Ga. — Crews demolished a house and nearby structures on Cliffview Drive in south Macon Thursday to help make way for a new park.
Cliffview Lake Park will be located off Houston Road.
It's the first step in a south Bibb beautification project
Mayor Lester Miller and Parks and Beautification Director Mike Glisson expressed hope for the area's future.
"We're going to make this a nice park. To the right of me, we have a beautiful lake that already has fish in it. there's going to be some walking trails. Right now, where we're sitting at, where we took this house down today, it's going to be a pavilion area for families to enjoy, maybe have a family reunion or a picnic, or just enjoy the beautiful scenery we have here," Miller said.
Last year, county commissioners approved spending about $2 million in SPLOST money and blight funds to buy property and develop the park.