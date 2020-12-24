Cordele police investigating after ATM was robbed

A truck that was reported missing on Wednesday was found near the ATM and is thought to be connected to the robbery.

CORDELE, Ga. — Cordele officers responded to an ATM alarm at Regions Bank early Thursday morning.

According to a release from the Cordele Police Department, around 5 a.m. an ATM at 1216 East 16th Avenue was broken into.

The ATM was damaged and unknown items were stolen.

A little while later a white Ford F-550 flatbed pickup was located abandoned at the Heritage Oak Apartments behind Regions Bank.

The truck was believed to be involved in the burglary. It was found to have been reported stolen out of Peach County on December 23.

This is still under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Cordele Police Department at 229.276.2921.