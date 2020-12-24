Warner Robins police investigating after woman was shot in front of her home

The woman says she heard some commotion, felt a pain in her stomach and realized she had been shot.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman injured early Thursday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the police department, officers went to the 900 block of McArthur Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a gunshot wound.

A 45-year-old woman says she heard some commotion, felt a pain in her stomach and realized she had been shot.

The woman was taken to Navicent in Macon. The condition and name of the woman is not known at this time.

Officers found several rounds in front of the woman's home. Neighbors heard shots, but no one saw who was shooting, according to the post.

Criminal Investigations and Forensics both responded to the scene.