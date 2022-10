The coroner would not say if there was any visible trauma or if they believe the inmate died by homicide.

MACON, Ga. — Wilcox County Coroner Janice Brown says the Georgia Department of Corrections is investigating how a prisoner died in their cell Monday.

Brown says the inmate was found dead around noon today at Wilcox State Prison.

She would not say if there was any visible trauma or if they believe the inmate died by homicide.

Brown says an autopsy will be scheduled with the GBI Crime Lab.

The identity of the prisoner will be released once the next of kin is notified.