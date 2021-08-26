'Couldn't think of a better place to be': New Northside High School principal makes history

Markeeta Clayton is the schools first-ever, African-American female principal.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — History... or should we say 'her'story is being made at one Houston County school.

Northside High got a new principal, and she is the first-ever African-American female principal at the school. Markeeta Clayton has been in the education field for 20 years.

"Education is the foundation in every career in our community and our society. I think that we are the most instrumental in our profession and that we mold minds. We motivate, we encourage, we ignite," Clayton said.

She says she's had a passion for education ever since she could remember.

Clayton earned a Bachelor of Science and Biology with a minor in chemistry, Masters in Public Health, and two specialist degrees in middle grades education and educational leadership.

"I think that having the science background, the research-based background, being able to analyze quantitative and qualitative data assists me in the educational realm," Clayton said.

In the 20 years that Clayton has worked in the education field, she taught science and later worked her way up and became Baldwin County High School's assistant principal.

Now... "I'm the principal of Northside High School," she said.

She's making history.

Clayton describes being the first as an honor.

She said this moment shows society is recognizing leadership can come from all different races and backgrounds.

"It was amazement. This was a realization that I was finally walking into my purpose. That I was going to have the opportunity to shape and mold minds how I've always imagined," she said.

Clayton says she's looking forward to a successful school year and the many more to come.

"Why not Northside? Why not be a part of this particular foundation? Why not be here to grow and be a part of the history here at Northside High School? I couldn't think of a better place to be," Clayton said.

She is very passionate about making sure students are prepared for the next steps in their lives. As principal, she wants to establish programs within the school that prepare students for college.