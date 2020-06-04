MACON, Ga. — One Central Georgia couple decided nothing could ruin their wedding day, not even coronavirus.

Sherry and Marty Whigam met last August through a mutual friend from church.

The two said they've been talking and laughing ever since.

"We're so happy to be with each other and we're just so compatible," said Sherry.

"We never have a bad moment," Marty added.

Sherry was married to her first husband for 48 years and lost him about five years ago. Marty lost his wife of almost 50 years three years ago.

They said they never expected to meet anyone else.

"This was our first time actually going out with anybody," said Sherry. "Never even thought that we would ever meet anybody."

The couple was scheduled to get married in April 9th, but as the COVID-19 crisis spreads, they weren't sure if they could even hold the ceremony if they waited, so the couple decided to move their wedding up a few days.

"We didn't know how long this was gonna last you know. It could last longer than they have anticipated and we were just ready to get married," said Sherry.

"We knew if we didn’t get married soon, it was gonna be maybe months before we could get married," Marty said.

They weren't sure how Governor Brian Kemp's stay-at-home order would affect them, so they got married at 2 p.m. Friday. Four hours before the order took effect.

They had a few Sunday school friends in the garden with them wearing masks and standing six feet apart.

The couple says they got lucky that they had an ordained minister, a musician and a photographer all in their Sunday school class. They say they all made the day even more special.

"Let me tell you, we're very blessed," said Sherry.

They said they're happy they don't have to wait any longer to be husband and wife.

