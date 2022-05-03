Coyote sightings on the rise as mating season gets underway in Central Georgia

If you are seeing an influx of coyotes, it is because their mating season is going on now for them.

MACON, Ga. — Some Central Georgia pet owners are worried because they're seeing or more coyotes than usual.

Coyote breeding season normally begins in late February and early March, which means it is now about that time.

Erika Word loves her basset hound, Cheese, but became concerned a couple of nights ago when she heard screaming outside.

"I noticed he, like, ran inside, and so I went out there and he was sitting on the back porch with me, and he just was scared. Then, I heard that noise and I was like, 'Oh, my goodness.' It literally sounded like something off of a haunted house," stated Word.

Experts say it's common to hear coyotes, especially this time of year. They make those noises to mark their territory and announce their intentions, especially during breeding season.

"People don't expect to see them in the suburbs, but we see them in downtown Macon, Atlanta, and Augusta, so they're pretty adaptable -- they're very intelligent and highly adaptable, so they can really be found anywhere," said wildlife expert Taylor Lee.

These creatures are very common and Lee even says they're attracted to easy food sources.

"If there's a pet bowl outside or a birdfeeder that is attracting birds and squirrels to that area, that's really why they are coming to the backyard," said Lee.