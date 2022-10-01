Crawford County deputy placed on leave amid GBI investigation into fatal shooting

ROBERTA, Ga. — A Crawford County deputy is on administrative leave pending the outcome of a GBI investigation into him fatally shooting a man over the weekend.
According to a news release, the deputy is identified as William Owenby. It is not the first time Owenby has been the subject of a use-of-force investigation.
PREVIOUS CASE
He fatally shot a man during a domestic violence call in April 2020. In that case, Jamie Darley allegedly fired shots and threatened to kill his family members before leading deputies on a high-speed chase.
The chase ended with him running towards his family with a gun and firing a round at deputies before being fatally shot by Owenby.
Then-District Attorney David Cooke cleared Owenby after an investigation, saying his actions in the case were justified and his record ‘unblemished.’
CURRENT CASE
The GBI is now investigating Owenby after he fatally shot a man off U.S. 341 Sunday. They say he was trying to pull over the victim, 47-year-old Denrick Stallings, for speeding.
A chase happened and Stallings crashed his car, leading to a foot chase. The GBI says Owenby tased Stallings, causing him to hit the ground.
Investigators say a fight happened between the two men as Owenby tried to place Stallings under arrest where Stallings tried to grab Owenby’s gun. Owenby fired the gun, fatally striking Stallings.