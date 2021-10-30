Crossroad Bible Church holds trunk-or-treat event in Fort Valley

Dozens of people came out and walked car to car trick-or-treating from the trunks of decorated cars.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — While it doesn’t officially start until Sunday, there were plenty of chances to trick-or-treat around Central Georgia on Saturday afternoon.

Games for the kids and free food and candy were all available at Crossroad Bible Church in Fort Valley for their community wide trunk-or-treat.

"It's always exciting. You get to meet new people that you don't see on a regular bases on Sundays and sometimes they will show up on Sunday after coming through on a day like today,” Senior Pastor Chet Cooper said.

