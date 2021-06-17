30-year-old Teresa Villano is still missing. She is pregnant, family members told WFMY News 2.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County search and rescue crews found the fourth victim from the family that went missing tubing down the Dan River. The body of 7-year-old Isiah Crawford was recovered from the river Sunday morning, officials said.

The days-long search for the family began Thursday. Nine of them were tubing down the Dan River when they went over a Duke Energy dam near Eden Wednesday night. Four people have now died. Four others survived. One person is still missing.

Victims:

Isiah Crawford, 7, of Eden

Bridish Crawford, 27, of Eden (Isiah's mother)

Antonio Ramon, 30, of Eden

Sophie Wilson, 16, of LaPorte, Indiana

Rueben Villano, 35, of Eden (Eric and Irene's father)

Eric Villano, 14, of Eden

Irene Villano, 18, of Eden

Karlos Villano, 14, of LaPorte, Indiana

Missing:

Teresa Villano, 30, of Eden

Crews suspended a 30-hour long search on Saturday. Isiah's body was found the next morning.

This afternoon - the family asked for prayers, hoping that Villano is still alive.



Her sister wanted to speak with us - hoping to get the word out that she's still missing.



— Alma McCarty (@AlmaJMcCarty) June 20, 2021

“The river flow increased overnight with the release of the water from Belews Lake and we knew it was very likely the victims could surface as a result of the increased river flow,” a Rockingham County spokesperson said in a news release. “We continue to stand firmly behind the decision made Saturday to suspend search efforts until we had new leads upon which to search.”

County officials said at no point have they, or will they cease recovery operations.

This morning, Rockingham County officials identified a fourth victim in the Dan River tubing accident as 7-year-old Isiah Crawford.



— Alma McCarty (@AlmaJMcCarty) June 20, 2021

Four family members were rescued Thursday at the bottom of the dam nearly a day after the accident. A Duke Energy worker called 911 after seeing them in the water, clinging to their inner tubes, and yelling for help.

Crews used boats and helicopters from multiple jurisdictions to begin the search for the other family members.

— Alma McCarty (@AlmaJMcCarty) June 20, 2021

"Very fatigued and strained from the elements and the day, the night, and the physical strength that it took to hold on until we got somebody there," Cates said.

The survivors are recovering, but healing will take more than medicine.

Survivor Irene Villano spoke with WFMY News 2's Itinease McMiller.

She said she was able to get a grip to the left of the dam and hold onto her father, brother, and 14-year-old Karlos Villano.

Family members are calling Irene a hero and are thankful she was able to hold on for so long.

Crews initially found three family members dead in the river late Thursday - a couple of miles downstream from the dam. Among them, Isiah's mother and a teenage girl.

Officials said there is a dam alert sign ahead, but it doesn't point people out of the water, because it's not a restricted area.

Surviving family said there was a sign, but it did not warn of the dam ahead.

They said they don't want other families to go through this tragedy, and said more signage is needed in English and Spanish warning tubers about the dangers of the dam.

Meanwhile, the community is rallying to help the survivors.

"It was just laid on my heart to...let's help this family as a community," Steve Baker said.

Steve Baker, of Eden, is in contact with the family through Wilson's mother. He doesn't know the family but hopes to raise $50,000 to help them with the funerals.

He said the family wants to bury their loved ones together in Indiana, where many of them are from.

"I'm hoping, in the end, not a penny comes out of this family's pocket. Let's see what we can do to help this family," Baker said.

Two water rescue crews were deployed to the Dan River in Eden to provide mutual aid and assist with search operations for two people missing from a tubing accident.

